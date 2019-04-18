|
|
|
Deloris Steven
Deloris Steven, 83, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Cavanaugh Church with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
She is survived by six sons, Terry, Michael and Craig Barnes, Steven Forrest and Kim and Terry Steven; two sisters; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More