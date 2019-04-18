Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deloris Steven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deloris Steven

Obituary Flowers

Deloris Steven Obituary
Deloris Steven
Deloris Steven, 83, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Cavanaugh Church with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
She is survived by six sons, Terry, Michael and Craig Barnes, Steven Forrest and Kim and Terry Steven; two sisters; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.