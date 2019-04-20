|
|
Deloris Steven
Deloris A. Steven, 83, of Pocola went to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in a Fort Smith hospital. She was born Jan. 4, 1936, in Fort Smith to Riley and Ruby Hough Haskins. She was a retired accountant for Allstate Insurance and a member of Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
Deloris was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Steven; and a daughter, Vanessa Baldinado.
She was a devoted mom and nana and loved her God and her church family, as well as her country.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Cavanaugh Church officiated by Pastor Will Harmon with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her six sons, Terry Barnes of Roland, Michael Barnes and his wife Patricia of Cameron, Craig Barnes of Pocola, Steven Forrest of Port Angel, Wash., Kim Steven of Fort Smith and Terry Steven and his wife Carol of Port Richie, Fla.; two sisters, Mary Spevacek of Dayton, Wash., and Chris Spurlock of Hesperia, Calif.; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Cavanaugh Church Free Will Baptist Church, 2825 Grinnell Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72908; or Northwest Arkansas , 5506 W. Walsh Ave., Suite 212, Rogers, AR 72758.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 21, 2019