DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
Delton Rowton
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Heavener Memorial Park
Delton Rowton
C.D. "Delton" Rowton, 86, of Heavener died Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Poteau.
Private graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
He is survived by two daughters, Darla Roberts of Pocola and Deanna Rowton of Heavener; three sons, Ricky Rowton of Pawnee, Okla., Randy Rowton of Poteau and Danny Rowton of Olathe, Kan.; a brother, Carlton Rowton of Tulsa; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 30, 2020
