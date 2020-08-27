Demus Davis
Demus Davis, 81, of Mulberry passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Van Buren. He was born Jan. 1, 1939, in Mulberry to Jeff and Josephine Davis. He served in the U.S. Army and was a retired poultry and cattle farmer. He was a lifetime team roper.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley.
He is survived by a son, Joel Davis and wife Jymebeth of Mulberry; and two grandchildren, Conner and Taytum Davis.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Joel Davis, Daryl O'Bar, Grant Benham, Keri Bob King, Chris Herriage and Terry Fisher.
Honorary pallbearers are Conner and Taytum Davis, Rickey Cunningham, Stevie King, Buddy Kelly and Dewey O'Bar.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com
.