|
|
Dena Lancaster
Dena Faye Lancaster, age 60, of Sherwood, passed away May 6, 2019, at her home. She was born March 27, 1959, in Riverside, Calif., to William and Anita Wilson. Dena was a registered nurse and worked as a case manager at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock for 34 years. She loved her family, animals and being outdoors and enjoyed walking and trout fishing. Dena was active in the community and supported the Sherwood Sharks swim team for many years.
She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Dianne Farquhar.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Spencer Lancaster; three children, Kelsey (Asa) Shnaekel of Little Rock and Savannah Lancaster and Skyler Lancaster, both of Sherwood; her parents of Sherwood; sister, Darla Wilson of North Little Rock; three sisters-in-law, Dana Allen of Harpenden, England, and Shawn Peyton and Mindy Lancaster, both of Jonesboro; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ted and Deanne Lancaster of Jonesboro; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Griffin Leggett Rest Hills in North Little Rock.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sherwood Animal Shelter, 6500 N. Hills Blvd., North Little Rock, AR 72116.
To share a memory of Dena with her family, visit www.griffinleggettresthills.com.
Published in Times Record on May 10, 2019