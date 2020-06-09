Dennis Check
1951 - 2020
Dennis Matthew Check, who resided in Muldrow, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born April 18, 1951, in Milwaukee to Thomas Check and Martha (Kurszewski) Check. He was 69 years old. Dennis was a retired service manager at a car dealership.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Suzy (Brazell) Check; a daughter, Nikki Check of Jerome, Ariz.; a son, Tom Check of St. Louis; three brothers, Greg Check of Milwaukee, Don Check of Henderson, Nev., and Andy Check of Sheboygan, Wis.; and a grandson, Ryan Bagley.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services, 914 N. 32nd St. Fort Smith, (479) 434-3901.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
