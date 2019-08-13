|
|
Dennis Edmiston
Dennis Reed Edmiston, 71, a resident of Prairie Grove, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Fayetteville. He was born Aug. 10, 1947, in Prairie Grove, the son of H.A. "Jeff" and Jewell K. (Reed) Edmiston. Dennis was a food salesman for 35 years. He was a pioneer in the food truck industry with Big Red at the University of Arkansas. He was a longtime youth baseball coach in Prairie Grove. For many years, he volunteered as the scoreboard clock operator for Prairie Grove High School basketball and football games.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Nadine Norton; and a nephew Mark Edmiston.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Janice Edmiston; sons, Jeff and wife Elizabeth Edmiston of Florence, Texas, Steve and wife Barbara Edmiston of Farmington and Marty and wife Heather Edmiston of Springdale; a brother, Willis and wife Sara Edmiston of Fort Smith; a brother-in-law, Jack Norton of Cane Hill; seven grandchildren, Jake, Grace, Alex, Cole, Drew, Aaron and Addy; two nephews, Jay and Snuffy Norton; and one niece, Amy Flint.
Funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Prairie Grove. Burial was at Edmiston Cemetery in Morrow. Arrangements were under the direction of Luginbuel Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to City of Prairie Grove Youth Baseball, P.O. Box 944, Prairie Grove, AR 72753.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 14, 2019