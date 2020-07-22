Dennis Ferrell

Dennis Ferrell, 74, of Fort Smith July 19, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Rye Hill Baptist Church with burial with military honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; a daughter, Andrea Ferrell; a son, Jeffrey Ferrell; a stepson, Brian McGill; a brother, George Ferrell; and two grandchildren.

Viewing will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store