
Dennis Ferrell

Dennis Ferrell
Dennis Ferrell, 74, of Fort Smith July 19, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Rye Hill Baptist Church with burial with military honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; a daughter, Andrea Ferrell; a son, Jeffrey Ferrell; a stepson, Brian McGill; a brother, George Ferrell; and two grandchildren.
Viewing will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Rye Hill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
