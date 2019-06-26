|
Dennis Flatt
Dennis "Big D." Flatt was born Sept. 5, 1976, in Oklahoma City to Fawn Smelser. He passed away May 30, 2019, in Panama at the age of 42. Big D. loved helping people, cooking, building things, being outside and he was very artistic. He would do hair and nails with his daughters and play cars and video games with his sons. He loved dancing and had great rhythm.
He is survived by his daughters, Ninek Flatt and Misty Flatt, both of Panama; sons, Dennis Flatt and Souk Morse, both of Panama; parents, Fawn Hicks of Panama and Leland Hicks of El Reno, Okla.; aunt, Dennisa Hurst of Spiro; brothers-in-law, Cody Swinford and Ty Swinford; cousins, Nathan Hurst, Marshall Hurst, Harlan Kelly, Bobby Morrison and Aaron Brown; and numerous other relatives and loved ones.
Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Jennifer Tillman Flatt; and his grandmother, Otema Smelser.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Choctaw Community Center in Spiro.
Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Published in Times Record on June 27, 2019