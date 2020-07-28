Dennis James
Dennis L. James of Ocala, Fla., died July 23, 2020.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at West Park Baptist Church in Ozark with burial at Highland Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Vesta; three daughters, Denena Griffin, Delisa Davis and Deronda Kinlock; two sons, Dwight James and Edward Gilbreath; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.