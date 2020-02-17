|
Dennis Meeks
Dennis Lee Meeks, 69, passed from this life on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones and a caring staff after a catastrophic stroke. Dennis was born in Fort Smith on Sept. 6, 1950, to Adrain Meeks and Mary Campbell Meeks. In 1952, the family moved to Wewoka, Okla., then six years later moved to Cushing, Okla. Dennis graduated from Cushing High School in 1968. After graduation, Dennis and his parents moved to Fort Smith, where he attended Westark Community College.
In 1972, Dennis moved to Florida and married Rebecca Ann Carr. Dennis and Becky had one child, Audrey Mary Magdalena, and then moved back to Fort Smith. Dennis drew artwork for advertisements for the Boston Store and then began his career in television in 1976, as an artist for KFSM-TV. He then moved into management, where he became art director then production manager. Dennis was responsible for creating station promos, commercials, including the character Furnon the Barbarian, and producing "Noon on 5," a popular mid-day talk show. Channel 5 won several Addy Awards during this time. Dennis was promoted to operations manager and held that position until February 1989, when at the age of 39 he had an aneurysm that affected his memory, requiring 24-hour supervision. Dennis was cared for by his wife until her death and then he lived with his daughter and family. Since August 2017, Dennis lived at Valley Springs Nursing Home in Van Buren.
Dennis still loved art and continued to draw. He also enjoyed rock and roll music and joking with people. Valley Springs was great for Dennis. He appreciated the care they gave him and made friends with the staff, getting the nickname "Gentle Giant."
Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Becky; and his parents.
Dennis is survived by his daughter, Audrey James of Fort Smith; a granddaughter, Annabelle of Fort Smith; a sister, Sheila Brady and husband Gene, of Cushing; a nephew, Aaron Brady of Cushing; a great-niece, Cheyenne Morphew of Jennings, Okla.; two great-nephews, Cale Brady and Miles Scott, both of Ponca City, Okla.; an uncle and aunt, Bob and Pat Campbell of Fort Smith; as well as his great-great-nieces and -nephews; and many cousins and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home, 4500 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith, with Aaron Brady officiating.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 19, 2020