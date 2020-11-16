Dennis Rhodes

Russell Dennis Rhodes, 72, of Sallisaw died Nov. 14, 2020, in Fayetteville.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Blackjack Cemetery in Muldrow.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; two daughters, Tanya Dotson and Shawna Rhodes; a son, Russ Rhodes; her mother, Dorothy Rhodes; a brother, Geary Rhodes; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.



