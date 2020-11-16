1/
Dennis Rhodes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Rhodes
Russell Dennis Rhodes, 72, of Sallisaw died Nov. 14, 2020, in Fayetteville.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Blackjack Cemetery in Muldrow.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; two daughters, Tanya Dotson and Shawna Rhodes; a son, Russ Rhodes; her mother, Dorothy Rhodes; a brother, Geary Rhodes; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved