Dennis Russell Jr.


1963 - 2019
Dennis Russell Jr. Obituary
Dennis Russell Jr.
Dennis "Jack" Russell Jr., 56, of Fort Smith passed away at his home on Dec. 12, 2019. He was born June 19, 1963, in La Mesa, Calif., to Dennis Russell Sr. and Mary Delores Bowler Russell. Jack enjoyed riding his motorcycle, competing in stereo competitions and bowling.
He is survived by his mother, Dee Russell of Escondido, Calif.; his father, Dennis Russell Sr. of Lake Havasu, Ariz.; two daughters, Brittany Russell and Brandi Russell, both of Fort Smith; a sister, Laurie Lewis of Sallisaw; a brother, Ben Russell of Escondido; a granddaughter, Myah Creller; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 19, 2019
