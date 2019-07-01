|
Dennis Williams
Dennis Wayne Williams, 73, of Gans died Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Gans.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Blanchard Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Hedgecock of Sallisaw; a son, Wayne Williams of Gans; two sisters, Donna Kauffman of Locust Grove and Diane Brown of Tulsa; a brother, Jimmy Williams of Brent, Okla.; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 2, 2019