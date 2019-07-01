Home

Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Blanchard Cemetery
Dennis Williams Obituary
Dennis Williams
Dennis Wayne Williams, 73, of Gans died Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Gans.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Blanchard Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Hedgecock of Sallisaw; a son, Wayne Williams of Gans; two sisters, Donna Kauffman of Locust Grove and Diane Brown of Tulsa; a brother, Jimmy Williams of Brent, Okla.; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 2, 2019
