|
|
Denton Thompson Sr.
Denton Wayne Thompson Sr. passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at Avenir Memory Care in Fayetteville. He was born Jan. 27, 1941, in Parkin and was one of 11 children. After graduating from Parkin High School, he married his childhood sweetheart, Claudia Jean Massena Thompson and they attended Henderson State Teacher's College, where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. He earned his bachelor's degree in education. He later earned his masters and specialists degrees in educational administration from the University of Arkansas. After graduating from Henderson, he served in the U.S. Army as a 1st lieutenant, in Officer Candidate School at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He began his coaching career at Parkin High School from 1965-69. He served at Chaffin Junior High School as head football coach from its opening in 1969-71. He moved to Alma as head football coach and assistant high school principal at Alma High School in 1971 until he became the first principal of Alma Middle School in 1976. He retired from education in 1987 to work for Primerica Financial Services.
Wayne was very involved in church, community and civic organizations. Throughout his career, he was involved with Army National Guard, Comprehensive Juvenile Services, Alma Little League Football, Alma Rotary, Alma Lion's, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Ark/Oklahoma Middle School Consortium, Royal Rangers and Alma Area Chamber of Commerce.
He served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher and worked on several mission projects in Mexico building churches and orphanages.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Commodore Perry and Guy Eula Denton Thompson; six siblings; and a grandson, Mikell Patton McSpadden Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jeanie; his children, Mike and Malinda McSpadden and Denton Wayne "Skip" and Laura Thompson; his grandchildren, Matthew and Josie McSpadden, Mason and Kiley McSpadden, Denton Wayne "Trey," Anna and Sara Thompson and Landon and Haylei Moses; four great-grandchildren; and four siblings.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Bowlin, Gary Byrd, Johnny Collier, Charlie Cook, Todd Dilbeck, David Fagan, Kenneth Hardcastle, Gary Huggins and John Wood.
A memorial service will be held at Heritage Church in Van Buren on Monday at 4 p.m. with a visitation immediately following with the Rev. Wes Hilliard and the Rev. Glenn Thompson officiating under the direction of Edwards Van Alma Funeral Home. A private family burial will precede the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to
Kiddie Kollege Alma – Feeding the Hungry program at 344 Fayetteville Ave., Alma, AR 72921; or Mikell McSpadden Jr Memorial Scholarship, c/o Alma Education and Arts Foundation, P.O. Box 2359, Alma, AR 72921.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 1, 2019