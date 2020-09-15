1/1
Derald Bartimus
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Derald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Derald Bartimus
Derald "Bud" Wesley Bartimus, 84, of Rudy passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born July 27, 1936, in St. James, Ill., to the late Wesley and Ethel (Loveless) Bartimus. He was a retired chief air traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Administration and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served on the U.S.S. Hornet Aircraft Carrier from 1956-65. He loved raising race horses and spending time with animals on his farm.
Survivors include his wife of 40 wonderful years, Nan (Bunch) Bartimus; two daughters, Jennifer Lewis and Debbie Biggs and husband Keith; four sons, Mike Bartimus and wife Amy, Steve Bartimus, Randy Grisham and wife Norma and Steve Grisham; a sister, Joann Sills and husband Jim; five grandchildren, Jason Wells, Treva Sanchez and husband Junior, Steven Grisham, Noah Byrd and Harrison Byrd; and two great-grandchildren, Kyla and Carson Sanchez.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Ocker Chapel in Alma. Cremation and services are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. Service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker Funeral Home of Alma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved