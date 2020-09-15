Derald Bartimus

Derald "Bud" Wesley Bartimus, 84, of Rudy passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born July 27, 1936, in St. James, Ill., to the late Wesley and Ethel (Loveless) Bartimus. He was a retired chief air traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Administration and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served on the U.S.S. Hornet Aircraft Carrier from 1956-65. He loved raising race horses and spending time with animals on his farm.

Survivors include his wife of 40 wonderful years, Nan (Bunch) Bartimus; two daughters, Jennifer Lewis and Debbie Biggs and husband Keith; four sons, Mike Bartimus and wife Amy, Steve Bartimus, Randy Grisham and wife Norma and Steve Grisham; a sister, Joann Sills and husband Jim; five grandchildren, Jason Wells, Treva Sanchez and husband Junior, Steven Grisham, Noah Byrd and Harrison Byrd; and two great-grandchildren, Kyla and Carson Sanchez.

Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Ocker Chapel in Alma. Cremation and services are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. Service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.



