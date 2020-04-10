|
|
Derek Evans
Derek Evans, 44, died unexpectedly on April 1, 2020, in Seguin, Texas. He was born June 13, 1975, in Columbia, Mo. Derek graduated from Southside High School in 1993. He was awarded a Chancellor's Scholarship to continue his education at the University of Arkansas and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 1998. Derek was a caring son, brother, uncle and friend. Derek was intellectually curious with special interests in mathematics, science, physics and history. He had the ability to explain mathematics and physics to others. Derek was a voracious reader. He enjoyed gaming, music, movies, hiking and the San Antonio Spurs.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ron and Patsy Evans of Fort Smith and Andrew and Estelle Marcum of Sallisaw.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Marcum Evans and John Burke of Fort Smith; his father, Calvin Evans of Fort Smith; a sister, Ashley and Jason Crook of Fort Smith; a niece, Stella Simpson of Fort Smith; a brother, Treyy and Nikita Evans of Fort Smith; his aunts and uncles, Linda Marcum Baker and Kim Eubanks of Durham, N.C., Paul and Michelle Marcum of Hominy, Okla., Evan and Sara Evans of Colorado Springs, Co., Dallas and Angie Evans of Rogers and Amy Wilcox and Jim Huckle of Wichita, Kan.; and numerous cousins.
Derek is also survived by countless friends, some of whom were like family, including Scott and Tiffany Williams of Fayetteville and the extended Williams family; Mark and Cris Chavez and family of Seguin, Texas; and Steven and Shayna Clark of Bertram, Texas.
Memorial service will be scheduled in Fort Smith at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Palmer's Mortuary and Cremations in Seguin, Texas.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 12, 2020