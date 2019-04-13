|
|
Derial Hullender
Derial Matthew Hullender, age 84, of Waldron, entered his heavenly home on April 12, 2019. He was born Dec. 24, 1934, to Millard Matthew and Dura Elizabeth Hullender.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Jo Marie Hullender; parents, Millard and Dura Hullender; and stepmother, Bess Bowen Hullender.
He was a member of Waldron First Baptist Church.
Derial served six years in the U.S. Army. He worked as a supervisor for the furniture factory in Waldron for 35 years until its closing. He owned and operated car washes in Waldron, Booneville and Ozark for many years. Hully, as he was known by his friends, enjoyed working on many types of small engines. He was the owner of a Snapper dealership in Waldron for several years. A favorite hobby of his was buying and trading all types of small engines and furniture at his building on Main Street.
Throughout his lifetime, some of his favorite times were spent at area lakes camping, boating and fishing. He loved life and looked forward to any time he could spend with his friends and family.
Derial is survived by his daughters, Darla Jeffery and husband Rick of Waldron and Delena Bassand and husband Roy of Fort Smith; granddaughters, Haley Bass Gilliam of Conway, Megan Jeffery Green of Atkins, Becca Bass Sparks and Emily Bass of Fort Smith; and two great-granddaughters, Averie Green and Rylee Jo Sparks.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Waldron with burial to follow at Duncan Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Stewart, Jim Stewart, Miles Dozier, Allen Dozier, Zack Sparks, Josh Green and Blake Gilliam.
Honorary pallbearers are Darwin Hutchins, Gerald Sparks, Gary Ashford, Rabbit Ray, Buzz Morris, Leonard Jones, Stanley Cain and Scott James.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 14, 2019