Derrell Lee King, 24, of Fort Smith died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie; three children, Max, Aria and Kayden; his parents, Neta and Mark Waits and Mark King; a sister, Shelby King of Little Rock; and a brother, Terrill King of Fort Smith.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2020
