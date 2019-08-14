Home

DeVaughn Stephens Obituary
DeVaughn Stephens
DeVaughn Stephens, 63, of Greenwood passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. He was a retired truck driver and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Stephens; one son, Brenden Stephens and wife Dejah of Fort Smith; one brother, Roland Stephens and wife Ronda of Cameron; and one grandchild, Christopher Stephens and wife Cennedie of Michigan.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Season Miller.
Viewing and visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Graveside service is pending arrangements at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 15, 2019
