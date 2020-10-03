1/1
Dewey Cecil
1940 - 2020
Dewey Cecil
Dewey William Cecil of Arkoma, loving husband, father and grandfather, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the age of 80. He was born Jan. 6, 1940, in Mulberry, the third child of William and Challis Cecil.
He was a certified nursing assistant and retired from Methodist Nursing Home in Fort Smith, where he worked for over 20 years. The utmost level of care and compassion he displayed for the residents in his care led him to win many awards from the Arkansas Healthcare Association over his 45-year career as a CNA.
During his life, Dewey enjoyed nature, OU sports, gospel music and fishing, especially at the Buffalo River. He was genuine and kind with a servant's heart. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Greg Cecil; and three sisters, Mary Lou, Velta and Norma.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Peggy Cecil; a son, Mark Cecil; four stepchildren; three nephews; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
