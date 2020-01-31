|
Dewey Dossett
Dewey Dossett, 94, of Van Buren entered into rest on Jan. 30, 2020. He was born Sept. 5, 1925, in Little Rock to the late William and Eleanor (Reynolds) Dossett. He retired from Arkansas Power and Light as an engineer advisor. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving in Iwo Jima at the young age of 18, and a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8835 and the Marine Corps League. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Charlene Dossett of the home; a stepdaughter, Sherry Calnan and her husband Pat, a grandson Paul Paddock and his wife Tamara and three great-grandsons, Dean Paddock, Alex Parker and Tori Paddock, all of Tulsa; a daughter, Debra Bradley and her husband Floyd of Conway; and a son, Dwayne Dossett and his wife D.E. Rhonda of Dallas and four grandchildren.
Graveside service with military honors officiated by the Rev. Mark Weaver will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
There will be no formal visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 2, 2020