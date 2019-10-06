|
|
Dewey Orrick
Dewey "Buckshot" Howard Orrick of Springdale, formerly of Alma, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Fayetteville. Dewey retired from Jefferson-Smurfit in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Wilson and Imogene Orrick.
He is survived by a daughter, Becky Foster and husband Bill of Prairie Grove; a son, Dewey "Bubby" Edwin Orrick of Little Rock; three grandchildren, Brandon, Brooklyn and Blaine; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, David Lee Orrick of Fort Smith; and the mother of his children, Alice Orrick.
The family will host a visitation from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in Times Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019