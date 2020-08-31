Diana Beveridge
Diana Beveridge, 62, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 20, 1958, in Des Moines, Iowa. She attended Claremore High School in Oklahoma and the Tulsa Job Corps Center.
She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Beveridge.
She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Judy Frederick and Phillip W. of Claremore; a brother, Brian Frederick and wife Phyllis of Claremore; a niece, Tracy Frederick of Nowata, Okla.; two nephews, Bradley Frederick of Missouri and Blake Frederick of Claremore; and a stepdaughter, Terry Dean of Van Buren.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
