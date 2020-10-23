1/1
Diana Colley
Diana Colley
Diana Leigh Colley, 62, of Van Buren, loving mother, sister and friend, passed away Oct. 22, 2020.
Diana was a registered nurse for 42 years. She was devoted to caring for others, aiding countless women through the transition into motherhood. She was a mentor to many nurses. She loved her family and devoted herself to their care. She was known for her whimsical heart, her compassionate soul and her sharp wit.
She is survived by her children, Benjamin and Kelly Holohan and Angela and Cody Canup; her grandchildren, Keira and Victoria Holohan and Evelyn Canup; a sister and two brothers and their families; and many others who called her mother and friend.
Diana will be remembered in a private ceremony at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
We can honor her memory by spending time with those we love and when we can, do not wait to reach out. Remember that no matter where life leads, our God is good and he has good plans for those who love him.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Lewis Funeral Chapel - Fort Smith
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
(479) 783-0503
