|
|
Diana Goddard
Diana Lairamore Goddard, 63, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her home. She was a homemaker.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Visitation will follow the service at 11 a.m. Thursday at Central Christian Church in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5–7 p.m.
She is survived by her husband, Stan Goddard; three sons, Jacob McTyre, Matthew Goddard and Brian Penix, all of Fort Smith; two daughters, Pepper McTyre of Bentonville and Melissa Morgan of Fort Smith; her mother, Peggy Lairamore of Fort Smith; one brother, Ben Lairamore II of Lowell; one sister, Susan Love of Van Buren; five grandchildren; and her beloved cat, Zera.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Josh McTyre and Mark Goddard.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 28, 2019