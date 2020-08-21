Diana Pixley
Diana Pixley, 70, of Rudy passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Pixley; her parents, Frank and Anna Mae (Czar) Jones; and a brother, Frank Jones.
She was survived by a daughter, Tabatha David and husband Curtis of Rudy; a son, Shanon Pixley of Rudy; two sisters, Kim Seibert of Van Buren and Becky House of Mississippi; a brother, Matt Jones of Van Buren; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 at Pixley Cemetery in Rudy, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
.