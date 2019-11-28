Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Diane Neuschwander


1953 - 2019
Diane Neuschwander Obituary
Diane Neuschwander
Diane Grizzle Neuschwander, 66, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 22, 2019. She was born Aug. 7, 1953, in Fort Smith to Reece and Elizabeth Young.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by husband, Kenny Neuschwander; a daughter, Ashley Grizzle of Fort Smith; a son, Chris Grizzle and wife Robin of Vian; four grandchildren, Mason, Jaxon and Dagan Grizzle and Seth Smith; a brother, Gerald Young of Texas; and an uncle, James Blalock of Pottsville.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith. Burial will follow at London City Cemetery in London, Ark.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday Edwards Funeral Home. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 1, 2019
