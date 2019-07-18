Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Diane Shrum

Diane Shrum Obituary
Diane Shrum
Diane Shrum, 72, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 2, 1946, in Uniontown to the late Eugene and Annette Morton. She retired from the Crawford County Sheriff's Department and was a member of Concord Baptist Church in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Doug Morton.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie of the home; two daughters, Ronda Hood of Alma and LeeAnn Starts of Fort Smith; a son, Jimmy Irvin of Barling; four sisters, Jeannie Lewis of Hackett, Paula Goff of Spiro, Johnnie Faye Richmond of Van Buren and Vickie Lawson of Fort Smith; three brothers, David Morton of Uniontown, Mike Morton of Arkansas and Zach Morton of Pine Bluff; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Concord Baptist Church in Van Buren with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on July 19, 2019
