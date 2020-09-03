Diane Wood
Diane Hunter Wood, a longtime resident of Fort Smith, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 2, 2020.
Born in 1946, Diane grew up in Sulphur Rock, where she graduated high school as salutatorian in 1963. She continued her education at the University of Central Arkansas and Lyons College. She was a stay-at-home mom and a volunteer at church, school and the local hospitals.
When her mom duties began to require less time, Diane became an elementary school office secretary. During her 12-year career, she was the secretary and a nanny, a grandmother or whatever her more than five hundred students needed. She was an active member of the National Association of Educational Office Professionals (NAEOP). She attended local and national NAEOP meetings and conventions and was awarded the honor of being the National Association of Educational Office Professionals of the Year in 2000.
Diane was a member of East Side Baptist Church. She loved socializing with her fellow church members and many friends. She had a wonderful personality that could light up a room.
She was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence E. and Nettie (Thomas) Hunter; and her uncle, Roscoe.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dennis; two sons, Dennis Jr. and wife Courtney and Thomas and wife Audra; five cherished grandchildren, Lucas, Carter, Brett, Charlotte and Seth; and a cousin, C. Don Bice.
Graveside service will be private for the immediate family. Edwards Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7 at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be made to East Side Baptist Church, 2701 Massard Road, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online condolences may be sent at: www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
