DiAnna Howells
DiAnna Kay Howells, 58, of Alma passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was homemaker, a former special education teacher for Alma Public Schools, a member of First Baptist Church in Alma, a 20-year co-director for Christmas is for Caring and a 1979 graduate of Alma High School. She was born Feb. 1, 1961 in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Alma with interment at Dyer Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include her husband, Curtis Howells of the home; two daughters, Rachel Hardke and husband Jarrod of Carlise and Morgan Howells of Little Rock; one son, Elijah Howells of Alma; parents, Elton and Kay Whitlow of Alma; brothers, Butch Whitlow and wife Cindy and Rick Whitlow and wife Cindy, all of Alma; mother-in-law, Johnnie Howells of Menlo Park, Calif.; two grandchildren, Benjamin and Madison Hardke of Carlise; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Elijah Howells, Butch Whitlow, Rick Whitlow, Jarrod Hardke, Epi Resendez, Dan DeMato and Scott Michaelis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to DiAnna Howells Scholarship for Alma High School Special Needs Students, c/o Alma Education and Arts Foundation, P.O. Box 2359, Alma, AR 72921.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 4, 2019