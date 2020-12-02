1/1
Dianna Phillips
1947 - 2020
Dianna Phillips
Dianna Jo Phillips, age 72, of Sherwood left this side of eternity on Nov. 30, 2020. She was born Dec. 14, 1947. Dianna was a wonderful mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Billy Ray and Ernestine Phillips; and a nephew, Matthew Phillips.
She will be missed greatly by her son, Coby Peters and wife Priscilla of Sherwood; six grandchildren, Coby, Blake, Abbie, Garrett, Noah and Stella Peters; two brothers, Eddie Phillips and wife Vicki and Randy Phillips, both of Alma; and a niece, Mary Finley and husband Kenneth Finley and family in Ashdown.
A small celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, in Alma for the family.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Arkansas Cremation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Devin on the 25th Project, P.O. Box 6922, Sherwood, AR 72124, to help feed those who are without.
Online obituary is available at www.arkansascremation.com.

Published in Times Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
