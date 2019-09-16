|
|
Dianna Price
Dianna Kay Price, 69, of Greenwood passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at her home. She was an employee of Bost.
She is survived by her husband, Shane Price; her mother and stepfather, Anna Louise and C.B. Lewis of Greenwood; niece, Christie Dalton Wiseman and husband Gaylon, Jr. of Greenwood; great-nieces, Averie Dalton Driscoll and Lanie Driscoll of Greenwood; aunts, Dortha Dyer and Ione Elmore, both of Greenwood; and many other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father, Oscar Dean Dalton Sr.; and brother, Oscar Dean Dalton Jr.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Excelsior Baptist Church with burial at Evans Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home of Greenwood.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 17, 2019