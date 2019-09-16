Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
t Excelsior Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianna Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianna Price


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianna Price Obituary
Dianna Price
Dianna Kay Price, 69, of Greenwood passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at her home. She was an employee of Bost.
She is survived by her husband, Shane Price; her mother and stepfather, Anna Louise and C.B. Lewis of Greenwood; niece, Christie Dalton Wiseman and husband Gaylon, Jr. of Greenwood; great-nieces, Averie Dalton Driscoll and Lanie Driscoll of Greenwood; aunts, Dortha Dyer and Ione Elmore, both of Greenwood; and many other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father, Oscar Dean Dalton Sr.; and brother, Oscar Dean Dalton Jr.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Excelsior Baptist Church with burial at Evans Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home of Greenwood.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now