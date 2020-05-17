|
Dianna Ramsey
Dianna Yvonne Ramsey, age 45, passed away May 12, 2020, in Greenwood. She was born Dec. 29, 1974, in Fort Smith to Irma (Perdue) Ramsey and William Ramsey. She loved photography, gardening and canning.
Dianna was preceded in death by her grandparents, Vera and Blue Perdue and Melvina and Louis Ramsey; a brother-in-law, Ted Newby; a nephew, Ramsey Walters; an aunt, Jeannie Bearden; and an uncle, Hankie Ramsey.
Survivors include her parents, William "Butch" and Irma Ramsey of Spiro; three sisters, Debra Newby and Donna Ramsey and companion Greg Smith, both of Spiro, and Danna Ramsey Walters and husband Daniel of Muldrow; two nephews, Tyler Newby of Spiro and Spencer Walters of Muldrow; a niece, Brooklyn Walters of Muldrow; a great-niece, Nevaeh Walters of Muldrow; her companion, Eric Carter and his children of Greenwood; her uncles and aunts, William and Linda Ivy of Colorado, Ellen and Darrell Craig and Mary and Phillip Stewart, all of Spiro, Janey and Robert Robertson of Henryetta, Okla., and Larry and Chuck Bearden of Greenwood; as well as numerous cousins and loved ones.
Dianna's family will hold a private service at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Published in Times Record on May 18, 2020