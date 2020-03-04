Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Comer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne Comer


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianne Comer Obituary
Dianne Comer
Betty Dianne Comer, 67, of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Greenwood. She was born in Salinas, Calif., to Jessie and Beverly (Oldham) Black on Nov. 16, 1952. She retired from Trane after having worked there for over 35 years.
She is survived by three children, Joe Comer and wife Amy of Greenwood, Cynthia Walker of Harrison, currently living in China, and Saundra Comer of Greenwood; two brothers, Wayne Black and wife Denise of Fort Smith and Charlie Black of Sallisaw; two sisters, Gail Black of Tulsa and Joan Taylor of Modesto, Calif.; seven grandchildren, Dalton Comer, Gavin Strong, Alyssa Comer, Emily Walker, Boone Walker, Steven Comer and Mollie Comer; and two great-grandchildren, Raelynn and Henleigh.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -