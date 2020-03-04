|
|
Dianne Comer
Betty Dianne Comer, 67, of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Greenwood. She was born in Salinas, Calif., to Jessie and Beverly (Oldham) Black on Nov. 16, 1952. She retired from Trane after having worked there for over 35 years.
She is survived by three children, Joe Comer and wife Amy of Greenwood, Cynthia Walker of Harrison, currently living in China, and Saundra Comer of Greenwood; two brothers, Wayne Black and wife Denise of Fort Smith and Charlie Black of Sallisaw; two sisters, Gail Black of Tulsa and Joan Taylor of Modesto, Calif.; seven grandchildren, Dalton Comer, Gavin Strong, Alyssa Comer, Emily Walker, Boone Walker, Steven Comer and Mollie Comer; and two great-grandchildren, Raelynn and Henleigh.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 5, 2020