Dicie Sutton Obituary
Dicie (Riggs) Sutton, 97, of Muldrow died Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Mineral Springs Baptist Church in Muldrow with burial at Blackjack Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Farney of Muldrow, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where family will greet from 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 6, 2019
