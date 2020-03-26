Home

Little Rock Funeral Home - Little Rock
8801 Knoedl Ct
Little Rock, AR 72205
501-224-2200
Dicie Trickett Obituary
Dicie Trickett
Dicie Janet James Trickett, 87, of Little Rock passed away March 22, 2020. Janet was born June 11, 1932, in Lucas to the late Clifton and Wright James. Janet worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell and Western Arkansas Telephone Co. Janet was a loving mother who put her family above all other earthly priorities. She loved children and worked as a preschool teacher in her later years at Trinity United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Trickett; and a sister, Reece Ferguson.
Janet is survived by a daughter, Melinda Trickett; a son, Michael Trickett; a daughter-in-law, Amy Trickett; two grandchildren, Caitlin Trickett and Sydney Trickett; a brother, Gary James and wife Carolyn; along with many nieces and nephews.
Thanks go out to Lahoma Cousin and her daughter Desiree for their loving care of Janet. Thank you also to Arkansas Hospice for their kindness and care. They allowed her to end her life with dignity and peace.
Due to the current health situation, services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Little Rock Funeral Home, (501) 224-2200.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trinity United Methodist Preschool or Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., Little Rock, AR 72207.
Dicie's online guestbook may be signed at www.littlerockfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2020
