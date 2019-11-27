|
Dick Norris
Richard "Dick" Emerson Norris, 84, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Nov. 24, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 9, 1935, in Fitchburg, Mass., to the late Roy Emerson and Lea Lucy Bourette Norris, the last of 12 children. Dick was a SeaBee in the U.S. Navy. He worked in maintenance for Sunoco Oil Co. He was also a 32nd degree Mason. Dick was a good man and a great papaw.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters.
Dick is survived by his wife, Barbara; two daughters, Jeannine Flores (James) and Kathy Cazzell (Richard); and seven grandchildren, Brittney Moore (Topher), Jeffrey Cazzell (Christina), Jesse Cazzell (Kelsey), Joseph Cazzell (Megan), Lydia Flood (Seth), Bethany Nopajaroonsri (Jason) and Susan Toler (Justin).
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with U.S. Navy honors.
The family will greet friends from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Topher Moore, Jeff Cazzell, Jesse Cazzell, Joe Cazzell, Seth Flood and Jaxon Cazzell.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 1, 2019