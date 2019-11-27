Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dick Norris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dick Norris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dick Norris Obituary
Dick Norris
Richard "Dick" Emerson Norris, 84, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Nov. 24, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 9, 1935, in Fitchburg, Mass., to the late Roy Emerson and Lea Lucy Bourette Norris, the last of 12 children. Dick was a SeaBee in the U.S. Navy. He worked in maintenance for Sunoco Oil Co. He was also a 32nd degree Mason. Dick was a good man and a great papaw.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters.
Dick is survived by his wife, Barbara; two daughters, Jeannine Flores (James) and Kathy Cazzell (Richard); and seven grandchildren, Brittney Moore (Topher), Jeffrey Cazzell (Christina), Jesse Cazzell (Kelsey), Joseph Cazzell (Megan), Lydia Flood (Seth), Bethany Nopajaroonsri (Jason) and Susan Toler (Justin).
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with U.S. Navy honors.
The family will greet friends from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Topher Moore, Jeff Cazzell, Jesse Cazzell, Joe Cazzell, Seth Flood and Jaxon Cazzell.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -