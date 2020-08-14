Dickie Medford
Dickie Lee Medford, 73, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born June 15, 1947, in Mena to Theron and Rowena (Moore) Medford. Dickie was a home builder, a member of First Baptist Church in Greenwood and a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by a daughter, Stacey Shipman and husband Kevin of Hackett; a son, Shane Medford and wife Vesti of Fort Smith; a sister, Sharon Shipman of Fayetteville; a brother, Rick Medford of Fort Smith; seven grandchildren, Trevor Holcombe, Hunter Medford, Dexter Holcombe, Parker, Cooper and Fischer Shipman and Graceann Medford; and a great-granddaughter, Ella Grace Holcombe.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
.