Dill Todd

Todd Michael Dill, 47, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. He was born Sept. 20, 1972, in Atlantic, Iowa.

He grew up in many different locations as a child in Iowa, Texas, Oklahoma and finally in Mena. He attended Acorn School, where he made many lifelong friends. He worked as a carpenter and trophy maker. He had the biggest heart. He loved his family and friends. He loved to wear different off-the-wall hats to make people laugh. He liked to collect eagle statues — to him the eagle was a symbol of freedom and soaring high.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Epperson; his stepfather, Greg Epperson; and his father, Gale Dill.

He is survived by a sister, Sonya Dill-Sheridan (Phillip) of Van Buren; seven nieces and nephews, Stacey Earnhart (Zac), James Sheridan, Phillip Lee Sheridan (Chacye), Jefferey Sheridan (Brittney), Dalton Sheridan, Tabitha Caldwell (Matt) and Allie Dill; and nine great-nieces and -nephews, Haley Caldwell, James Caldwell, Mckenzie Earnhart, Zachary Earnhart, Chase Earnhart, Lainey Sheridan, Jack Sheridan, Maverick Sheridan and Mckenna Sheridan.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.



