1/
Dill Todd
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dill Todd
Todd Michael Dill, 47, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. He was born Sept. 20, 1972, in Atlantic, Iowa.
He grew up in many different locations as a child in Iowa, Texas, Oklahoma and finally in Mena. He attended Acorn School, where he made many lifelong friends. He worked as a carpenter and trophy maker. He had the biggest heart. He loved his family and friends. He loved to wear different off-the-wall hats to make people laugh. He liked to collect eagle statues — to him the eagle was a symbol of freedom and soaring high.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Epperson; his stepfather, Greg Epperson; and his father, Gale Dill.
He is survived by a sister, Sonya Dill-Sheridan (Phillip) of Van Buren; seven nieces and nephews, Stacey Earnhart (Zac), James Sheridan, Phillip Lee Sheridan (Chacye), Jefferey Sheridan (Brittney), Dalton Sheridan, Tabitha Caldwell (Matt) and Allie Dill; and nine great-nieces and -nephews, Haley Caldwell, James Caldwell, Mckenzie Earnhart, Zachary Earnhart, Chase Earnhart, Lainey Sheridan, Jack Sheridan, Maverick Sheridan and Mckenna Sheridan.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved