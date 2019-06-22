|
|
Dixie House
Dixie Carol House passed away peacefully at the age of 82 after an extended illness on June 17, 2019, in Eustis, Fla. Born in Charleston, Dixie was the beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother of an extended family who spent her entire adult life in Fort Smith and Van Buren with her husband of 64 years, Burl Thomas House. She sang in the church choir at Goddard Memorial Methodist Church, where she met and married her soulmate, Tom House. She had a beautiful voice, played the piano well and had a mischievous smile. She was devoted to her two sons, Jeff and Tracy.
Dixie graduated from Fort Smith High School, attended the nursing program at Westark Community College and served as a pediatric aide at Sparks Hospital in Fort Smith. She enjoyed being a florist where she felt she could "express herself from deep down to over the top in just a few minutes."
Dixie and Tom were inseparable and were highly active in the Good Sam Club, traveling throughout Alaska and the entire United States. She owned many dogs in her life but Lady and Samson captured her heart. She sewed and did crafts and made homemaking her art. Her wry sense of humor was memorable.
Dixie was predeceased by her mother, Dorothy Josephine Crossno Stuettgen of Sallisaw; her father, Barney Curtis Stuettgen of Ratcliffe and Charleston; and her older brothers, James Winchell Stuettgen of Colorado and Charles Frederick Stuettgen of Huntsville.
Her adored husband, Tom House, resides in Mount Dora, Fla., with their faithful companion, Samson. Surviving younger sisters are Frances LeAnn Stuettgen of Little Rock and youngest sister, Marilynn Rose Curry of Springdale. Her sons are Dr. Jeffrey (Dr. Dorlinda) House and Tracy (Kathrin Ann) House. Her grandchildren include Dakota Alexander House of Jersey City, N.J., Logan Varga House of Washington, D.C., and Stephen Lawrence (Krystal) House of Jasper, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Bryson, Kyleigh, Kayden, and Amanda House of Greenwood, Abiel House and Rachel (Eric) Nuckles of Jasper, Connor and Lacey Simmons of Enid, Okla,, Sofia and Kacie (Steven) House-Underwood of Chickasha, Okla., and Gavin, Paisley and Laisa Pack of Enid.
Dixie will be interred at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Heritage Church in Van Buren.
Dixie's legacy of love, kindness and devotion lives through her family and those who knew her. She had red hair to the very end.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Directors in Eustis, Fla.
