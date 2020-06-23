Or Copy this URL to Share

Dixie Willoughby

Dixie Marvelene (Clapp) Willoughby, 92, of Sallisaw died Monday, June 22, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Marble City Cemetery.

She is survived by three daughters, Tenny Holcombe, Gwendolyn Willoughby and Charlene Auprey; a son, Stan Willoughby; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



