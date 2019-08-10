Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Donald Reynolds Community Center
Poteau, AR
Interment
Following Services
Oakland Cemetery
Poteau, AR
1983 - 2019
D.J. Anderson Obituary
D.J. Anderson
Daryl "D.J." Wayne Anderson Jr., 36, of Poteau passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Austin, Texas. D.J. was born July 13, 1983, in Fort Smith to Daryl and Rhonda (Atkins) Anderson. He worked for Modern Rail Systems as a construction superintendent. D.J. was always the life of the party and always happy. He loved the lake, camping, riding and boating. He was the best cook of the family. He pushed everyone to be better and always took pride in everything he did. D.J. always went above and beyond in random acts of kindness.
D.J. was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hoyt Atkins, Carol Atkins and Ervin Anderson.
He is survived by his wife, Lindsey; daughters, Paeton and Allie; his parents, Daryl and Becky Anderson and Rhonda and Ron Anderson; sisters, April and Dwain Caughern and Thressa and Jeff Loyd; nieces, Kylie Turner and Preslie House; nephews, Roper Nichols, Nolan Nichols, Easton Grant and Noah Loyd; grandmothers, Georgia Burns and Dee and Jack Rogers; and other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Donald Reynolds Community Center in Poteau with Jason Waymire and Keith Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Reece, Joseph Bunch, Brandon Reece, Josh Atkins, J.D. Armstrong and Ricky Don Seals.
The family will be at the funeral home 6-8 p.m. Monday to visit with relatives and friends.
You may leave an online message at www.evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 11, 2019
