Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 783-6178
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
1933 - 2019
Doletta Viles Obituary
Doletta Viles
Doletta Mae Viles, 86, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. She was born May 5, 1933, in Greenwood to the late King Edward McDonald and Myrtle Lee Robinson McDonald. She was an attendee of Murry Spur Free Will Baptist Church and Mineral Springs Free Will Baptist Church and a longstanding member of United Steelworkers and Pace Industries. She formerly worked and retired from Dixie Cup and American Can Co.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Oma Anderson Viles Sr.; and three daughters, Joyce Ballard, Naomi Hyatt and Judith Viles.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Fentress Mortuary Chapel. Private burial will be at Cottonwood Cemetery.
Mrs. Viles is survived by her son, Oma Anderson Viles Jr. and his wife Eva Renee Hobbs of Spiro; as well as nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
To send online condolences, please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on July 5, 2019
