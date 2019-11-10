|
Dolores Clark
Dolores E. Clark, 74, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born March 10, 1945, in Fort Smith to Edward and Pauline (Willis) Rowe. She was a cashier at Grand Convenience Store and a member of Grace Chapel.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Timothy Clark.
She is survived by her husband, John Clark of the home; a daughter, Lisa Corley (Ray) of Fort Smith; two sons, Jonathan Clark (Valerie) of Bonanza and Michael Clark (Crystal) of Fort Smith; five sisters, Elizabeth Opitz of Van Buren, Linda Whitaker and Laverne Riggs, both of Fort Smith, Berry Yarbrough of Greenwood and Dorothy Richie of Bonanza; two brothers, Billy and Leo Rowe, both of Bonanza; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Funeral service wil be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Chapel with private burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 11, 2019