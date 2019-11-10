Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Clark Obituary
Dolores Clark
Dolores E. Clark, 74, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born March 10, 1945, in Fort Smith to Edward and Pauline (Willis) Rowe. She was a cashier at Grand Convenience Store and a member of Grace Chapel.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Timothy Clark.
She is survived by her husband, John Clark of the home; a daughter, Lisa Corley (Ray) of Fort Smith; two sons, Jonathan Clark (Valerie) of Bonanza and Michael Clark (Crystal) of Fort Smith; five sisters, Elizabeth Opitz of Van Buren, Linda Whitaker and Laverne Riggs, both of Fort Smith, Berry Yarbrough of Greenwood and Dorothy Richie of Bonanza; two brothers, Billy and Leo Rowe, both of Bonanza; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Funeral service wil be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Chapel with private burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -