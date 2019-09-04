|
|
Dolores Egbert
Dolores "Miss Dee" Jean Thornburg Egbert, 78, of Booneville passed away Sept. 3, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Feb. 21, 1941, in Lordsburg, N.M., to her parents, James Walden Gossett and Ethel Grace Muns. Dolores worked as a certified nursing assistant in Oklahoma City. She loved to spend time with her family and friends, dancing and playing Bingo.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ethel Gossett; her husband, Jack Egbert; one brother, Pat Gossett; and one great-grandson, Miles Goines.
Survivors include her two daughters, Anita Schwartz and husband Ron of Mansfield and Vickie Santos of Sanford, Fla.; one son, Rodney Beshears and wife Donna of Booneville; seven grandchildren, Matthew Goines, Adam Schwartz, Jeremy Beshears, Sidney Beshears, Jimmy Beshears, Brittany Santos and Jessie Brooks; three great-grandchildren, Mason Goines, Warren Goines and Carter Schwartz; her faithful companion, her dog Baby; and other family members and friends.
Memorial donations may be made to City of Booneville Animal Shelter, 56 W. Second St., Booneville, AR 72927.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service.
Her online guestbook is available at www.boonevillefuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 5, 2019