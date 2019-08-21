Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
(479) 783-0503
Don Chitwood Obituary
Don Chitwood
Don Chitwood, 66, of Fort Smith passed away Aug. 20, 2019. He was born Oct. 25, 1952, in Fort Smith to the late Bobby and Francis (Frederick) Chitwood. He attended First Assembly of God Church in Barling.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James Chitwood; and one sister, Bobby Sue Vervack.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Renita Chitwood of the home; three daughters, Traci Chitwood, Kara Billingsley (Mark) and Maegan Chitwood, all of Fort Smith; six grandchildren, Davin and Derek Chitwood, Benjamin and Bonnie Billingsley and Presley and JaneAnne Chitwood; one brother, Eldon Chitwood (Lisa) of Van Buren; and two sisters, Janice Cecil (Robert) of Van Buren and Carol Ludlow of San Francisco.
Family-held memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church in Barling with interment to follow at Steward Cemetery in Mountainburg.
Arrangements under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 22, 2019
