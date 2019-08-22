Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
(479) 783-0503
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
First Assembly of God Church
Barling , AR
Don Chitwood Obituary
Don Chitwood
Don Chitwood, 66, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
Family-held memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at First Assembly of God Church in Barling with burial at Steward Cemetery in Mountainburg. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Renita; three daughters; Traci and Maegan Chitwood and Kara Billingsley, all of Fort Smith; two sisters, Janice Cecil of Van Buren and Carol Ludlow of San Francisco; a brother, Eldon Chitwood of Van Buren; and six grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 23, 2019
