Don Chitwood
Don Chitwood, 66, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
Family-held memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at First Assembly of God Church in Barling with burial at Steward Cemetery in Mountainburg. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Renita; three daughters; Traci and Maegan Chitwood and Kara Billingsley, all of Fort Smith; two sisters, Janice Cecil of Van Buren and Carol Ludlow of San Francisco; a brother, Eldon Chitwood of Van Buren; and six grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 23, 2019