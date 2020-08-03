Don Foree
Don Tracy Foree, loving husband and father, went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2020. He was born June 10, 1966, in Oklahoma City. Don graduated from Rose State College with a degree in business. He took a job and moved to Fort Smith, where he met and married Susan. After being in Fort Smith for a short time, he took a position with Alert Alarm Systems, where he has been employed for the last 15 years. He enjoyed his job as well as meeting new people and helping them in any way he could. Don was friendly and caring and made a difference in the lives of the people he touched.
He was a devoted husband, father and poppy. He and Susan shared many interests and were best friends. He enjoyed watching his children accomplish many things including his son graduating from the University of Tulsa with a degree in mechanical engineering, where he also played basketball. Don truly enjoyed watching Alex play basketball. He watched his daughter graduate from law school at the University of Arkansas and enjoyed watching her become a great attorney and wonderful mother. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and looked forward to seeing them grow up and accomplish great things.
Don loved to go to church and enjoyed attending First United Methodist Church. He also loved to play disc golf, golf and pickleball. Don will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don Thomas Foree; and his father- and mother-in-law, George and Gloria Holtrey Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Foree; a son, Alex Foree; a daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Matt Mock; four grandchildren, Lily, Jackson, Wesley and GiGi; his mother, Linda Foree; and a brother, Lance Foree.
Memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 at Edwards Funeral Home, 201 N. 12th St., Fort Smith, with the Rev. Bud Reeves officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To view his online guestbook, go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
